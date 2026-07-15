Quick Take | Memories of displacement

Whatever be the scale of devastation across their homeland today, Palestinians seem to have learnt one lesson over decades of displacement and death—the need to preserve their collective culture and individual records. In recent years, they have worked on the Digital Intifada—a many-limbed global effort using digital tools and online campaigns to shape narratives, organise boycotts and highlight Palestinian experiences. People need to be able to tell their own stories in their own voices. In this light, the idea of the Palestinian Museum in West Bank’s Birzeitto add digital preservation to its physical repository acquires significance. Five Broken Cameras, an unforgettable 2005 documentary, showed why this is necessary. All displaced people across the world can take solace from the fact that the internet forgets nothing.