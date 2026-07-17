Quick Take | Virus wisdom

Twice bitten, thrice shy. That should be the attitude towards viral threats after having lived through two outbreaks during 2020-21. The experience also taught us not to panic. That is the collective wisdom with which we should consider the news that Andhra Pradesh has confirmed 12 Covid cases and four deaths over the last three weeks. The state’s health department also clarified that the infections in the state were part of 339 cases reported across India since July 1. We know that Covid-19 is now endemic in India, maintaining relatively stable levels. We also know that regular, clear communication is the best antidote to anxiety among the populace. To that end, the Union health ministry should consider updating the national dashboard, like the WHO continues to do for the world.