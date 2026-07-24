It's heartening to know that Ronaldo and Beckham are representing India at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Ronaldo Laitonjam, a 24-year-old cyclist from Manipur, was named after Ronaldinho Gaucho day after the Brazilian had scored to beat England in the 2002 World Cup. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, a 22-year-old cyclist from Andaman, was named by his uncle. Naming athletes after other stars isn’t a new fad. Rohan Kanhai evinced so much admiration that not only Sunil Gavaskar, but Alvin Kallicharan and Bob Holland also named their sons after the Guyanese great. Gavaskar also bestowed the middle name of Jaiviswa, a portmanteau of M L Jaisimha and Gundappa Viswanath. Scores of babies born in Peru during the 2026 World Cup were named Haaland. Is it too early to look for a Kylian or a Lamine in India?