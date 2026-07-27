Quick Take | Unsavoury on wheels

Cockroaches have been bugging this government on moving wheels, too. Passenger complaints of six-legged insects found on Vande Bharat food trays go back to at least February 2024. One such plaint this March resulted in the government fining its own caterer IRCTC ₹10 lakh. Now a new alien object has been spotted. A tube of fast-binding glue was recently discovered in a Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat food packet. Given it’s absurd to consider the IRCTC expecting passengers to ‘assemble’ their food like Ikea furniture, it’s time the nation was told of railways’ food safety measures, especially for premium services like Vande Bharat. The government told Parliament this April that it conducts regular third-party audits of railway base kitchens and pantries. Given the track record, it would be fair to ask for their publication.