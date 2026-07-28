Quick Take | A fifer to remember

On Monday, Justin Greaves achieved a stunning feat that no one ever had in Test cricket’s long and varied history spanning one and a half centuries. The West Indian pacer became the first bowler ever to scalp five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs. It was perhaps fitting that such a decimation of Pakistan’s batting order happened at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. The 32-year-old bowler from Barbados put a cherry on the cake by taking a catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq. The world hopes that, along with some recent performances by his compatriots Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach, Greaves’s feat would spark a revival in West Indian cricket. For not just West Indies, but all of cricket lost when the world’s most awe-inspiring bowling contingent lost its edge.