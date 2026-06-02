Quick Take | The plastic trap

Recent American experiments with low-plastic housing show greener construction is possible, though rarely easy or cheap. Builders in Connecticut have replaced vinyl roofs, PVC siding and synthetic insulation with wood, metal and hemp fibres, proving it’s possible to reduce toxic plastic. Rising awareness after devastating fires in Los Angeles and the UK’s Grenfell has exposed the health dangers of burning plastics inside homes. But sustainable alternatives remain expensive, poorly advertised and difficult to source. Governments, builders and manufacturers must invest in safer materials and transparent construction standards. Indian researchers should now focus on developing affordable replacements for harmful plastics, as people increasingly cannot even identify which common building materials contain plastic.