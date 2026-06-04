Quick Take | Create your own series

One of India’s biggest OTT platforms is going all-in for artificial intelligence. The network is planning to create wholly-machine-made period dramas after the success of a 100-episode, AI-generated epic retelling released last year. The phenomenon has taken a dizzier turn in China. MIT Technology Review reports that China’s short-drama market, which surpassed the country’s box office earnings for the first time in 2024, has embraced fully-AI-generated content. The scale of the industry’s output is scary—470 AI-generated short dramas were released on average every day of January. An apt answer to such a deluge could be users themselves providing AI prompts to generate their own dramas.