Quick Take | Safety as afterthought

Why is it that we Indians are indifferent to the appalling safety conditions of so many buildings, and yet lend voice to the outrage that flickers briefly following a tragedy? Last Saturday, six people were killed and eight injured when an illegally-expanded commercial building collapsed in south Delhi’s Saket area. This Wednesday, 21 were charred to death in an ill-ventilated hotel not far from the first spot. In both cases, the Delhi government promised strict action on the errant owners. But as we have held before, the incidence of such criminal violations would fall drastically if exemplary deterrent action is taken on the state officials who look the other way to make this possible. Also, when was the last time a tenant demanded a second, emergency exit to an apartment?