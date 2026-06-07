Quick Take | Battle of bugs

Alphabet's Verily’s plans to release 64 million mosquitoes across California and Florida sounds like the plot of a futuristic thriller. The twist? These are non-biting male mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia, a bacterium that prevents uninfected females from producing offspring, gradually lowering disease-spreading populations. Scientists see it as a clever alternative to chemical insecticides. If successful, fewer mosquitoes could mean fewer cases of West Nile virus and other illnesses. But large-scale biological interventions deserve careful public debate and rigorous oversight. The bigger issue may be who gets to shape such experiments. As technology giants expand into life sciences, society should welcome innovation while remaining wary of concentrated corporate influence over public health and the environment.