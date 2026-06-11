Quick Take | Avoiding honey traps

The revelation that a judicial officer in Haryana allegedly fell for an online romance scam, transferred more than ₹52 lakh to the accused and then got her house help to lodge a police complaint holds various lessons. The case came to light at a recent bail hearing in a Delhi court. A judge succumbing to a dating-app scam shows that even the better-informed among us may not be immune to such machinations. Awareness campaigns against such scheming must permeate popular mediums like OTT series so that the conversation widens. Those in positions of power must show courage in exposing such plots even at the cost of embarrassment.