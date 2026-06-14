Quick Take | Greener farewell

Human composting is emerging as a gentler, natural way to say goodbye, gaining attention as an alternative to burial. Some facilities in the US and Sweden place remains in biodegradable shrouds with wood chips, mulch and wildflowers, allowing natural decomposition in controlled conditions. Within weeks, the process produces nutrient-rich soil that families may keep, scatter or donate for conservation work. Supporters say it cuts emissions, avoids pollutants from cremation and reduces pressure on crowded burial spaces. Critics remain uneasy about changing funeral traditions, though the method is regulated and increasingly accepted where legal. As cities grow without pause, and burial and green spaces shrink, it’s worth wondering if this will become widely acceptable.