Quick Take | In a different light

As the world looked for substantive measures from the leaders of the largest economies gathered in the French spa town of Évian-les-Bains for the G7 summit, tidbits of conversation captured on hot mic revealed that they are, after all, mere mortals. The chats ranged from exchanges on the football World Cup, with robust support shown by Keir Starmer for England, to the cage-fight Donald Trump is hosting on the White House lawns to commemorate 250 years of pushing the English back across the Pond. There was even a lesson for those trying to kick an addiction. When Giorgia Meloni, 49, told a gaggle of leaders that she quit smoking a month ago, the British premier noted he did so in his early 40s. Shows there’s no age to quit a harmful habit.