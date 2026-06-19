Quick Take | Let's keep walking

Of all the fundamental rights reiterated or carved out by the Supreme Court, the latest is about one of the most fundamental of human activities—walking. The bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar held on Friday that the right to walk safely on demarcated footpaths is a fundamental right that takes priority. Now that human legs have been prioritised over the motor wheels that often threaten them on Indian sidewalks, there is another aspect the judiciary might want to ensure through the executive: making all footpaths friendly to the differently abled, which is already enshrined as a right through a 2016 law. Step-free access, dropped kerbs and tactile paving must be built in, right after ensuring the most basic feature—keeping all pavements properly paved throughout.