Quick Take | Driving in the EV lane

The Delhi government’s proposal to exempt electric cars priced below ₹30 lakh from road tax and registration fees from July 1 is welcome. At least 10 other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh offer similar reliefs. Delhi’s latest decision, coming after its call to phase out all non-electric two- and three-wheelers sold in phases from 2027, are especially consequential for one of the world’s most polluted capitals. But for these measures to work well, two other enabling infrastructures need to be speeded up. Delhi’s EV dashboard shows it has 1,919 charging stations and 232 battery swapping points, but the numbers for satellite cities Gurugram and Noida are far fewer. And without a safe, well-monitored EV disposal mechanism, the boom can soon turn into a bane.