Quick Take | Crisis of public debate

German thinker Jürgen Habermas died on Saturday, leaving behind a powerful idea about democracy and public debate. He explained the “public sphere”, a space where ordinary citizens discuss common issues and question those in power. Habermas said democracy needs reasoned debates in which arguments supersede status or loud voices. He warned that modern media and corporate influence can turn public discussion into a staged show, where citizens watch rather than speak. Today, loud, hostile social media often spreads anger, misinformation and speed, weakening the public voice. The true tribute to Habermas is for citizens to engage in rational-critical debate and articulate their collective will, so the government knows it and works to represent it.