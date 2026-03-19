Quick Take | Safety on plate

In just a month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority has conducted raids in Jaipur, Dhanbad, Kanpur and Surat to unearth tonnes of adulterated food and thousands of litres of unsafe oil that were being distributed. This welcome stepup in vigilance comes a month after the launch of a dedicated portal to train central and state officers in food safety risk assessment. Data shared in Parliament last week showed the extent of the challenge in keeping our food safe—220 licences were cancelled and 1,265 criminal cases initiated against offenders across the country in 2024-25 alone. Along with government capacity augmentation in personnel and laboratory infrastructure, this requires heightened vigil on the part of citizens, too. The future of India’s public health depends on training school children on the basics of food safety.