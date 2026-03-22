Quick Take | A ritual of less

Dusking, or schemeren, a recently revived Dutch ritual, encourages people to go outside and quietly watch day turn into night. Its simplicity makes it special: no goals, just paying attention to the fading light. This practice is important because it pushes back against our need for constant brightness and stimulation. Japanese writer Jun’ichirō Tanizaki once warned that always chasing light makes us lose shadows and the subtle beauty they bring. Dusking helps us become more aware, showing us what we can notice when things get dim. In today’s busy, noisy world, taking time to do nothing can feel refreshing—especially since it doesn’t create anything. At least, not money, not muscle mass.