Quick Take | Resilience in farming

The government’s revelation that almost half of India’s 651 agricultural districts are at risk of suffering adverse effects of climate change should worry us all. The National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture programme has categorised 201 districts as highly vulnerable and 109 as very highly vulnerable. It has been working on climate resilience through Krishi Vigyan Kendras in 448 model villages across 151 at-risk districts. India has a wealth of experience in agricultural science. But changing farmers’ choices on crops, seeds and pesticide takes persistent efforts over time. The use of drip irrigation, crop rotation and drought-tolerant cultivars can no longer be options only for model villages. Efforts to increase sustainability of food production should be urgently taken to all corners of the country.