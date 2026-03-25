Quick Take | Joining dots smarter

New research is trying to answer why some kids find maths more difficult than others. A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience has shown that the difference in the abilities of those two groups of children disappeared when asked to identify numbers through dots rather than the symbols used in various scripts. More than that basic observation, the researchers pointed to the subtler differences like slowing down after errors to find causes of learning difficulties. Cognitive neuroscientists looking at the MRI data of the pre-teen kids saw the differences in brain activity involved in detecting errors falling between the two groups when the signifiers were changed. Organisations and authorities across India must look at the research closely and incorporate any new method that can train children better in maths.