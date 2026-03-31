Quick Take |Stories for children

A well-minded initiative recently started with The Tale of Peter Rabbit. Usha Chilukuri Vance launched Storytime with the Second Lady, a podcast to promote literacy among children, with the reading of Beatrix Potter’s 1901 classic. Her effort comes less than half a year after it was found that child literacy rates in the US had fallen to their lowest in two decades. While the decline in America follows a longer-term trend there, reading habits of children suffered worldwide during the pandemic. Despite its deep heritage in children’s tales and storytelling, India has few podcasts aimed at young children. A designated hour of stories on radio or a pod can go a long way in promoting the love for books. Now is as good a time to start as any.