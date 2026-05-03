Quick Take | Business of harm

Crime is now something you can order like a pizza. Across Europe, police say gangs are hiring people online for contract jobs to hurt or kill others. The dark gig economy is outsourced through encrypted chats. Europol says it found more than 1,400 people linked to these networks in about a dozen countries over the last year. Messages are sent, jobs are given and young people are paid to carry out attacks across borders. The work is quick and distant. It feels less like crime and more like logistics. When violence becomes this easy, it shows a society growing numb, where harm is just another service and cruelty becomes a convenience.