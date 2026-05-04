Quick Take | Eastern disquiet

A corner of India observed a grim anniversary on Monday while most eyes were riveted on the election calculus. Various groups in Manipur conducted peace marches to mark the third annual remembrance of the day violence erupted afresh in the state. As if to remind that things were far from normal even more than a thousand days later, a bomb went off near the Imphal airport during the day. The clashing demands voiced at the marches showed that the core ethnic issues are far from resolved. The call should be for accountability. Before the Assembly elections scheduled in early 2027, the government must ensure rehabilitation of those displaced, resolve land disputes and curb the drug trade heightening friction among the communities.