Quick Take | Lend them your ears

In a manner of speaking, noise is a silent killer. Various studies have proved that regular exposure to high levels of noise can lead to hypertension, sleep disruption, cognitive impairment and increased risk of heart disease. Though no research is needed to convince us that Indian cities are extremely noisy, a new study reinforces the concern that decibel levels frequently pierce the mandated caps even in designated low-noise areas such as near hospitals and schools. That is why it’s important for all Indian cities to take note of from the initiative IIT Madras has taken up to tackle noise pollution in Chennai. Acoustic resonators and barriers are planned to be placed around the city after a study to map noise levels. That’s worth noting above our urban din.