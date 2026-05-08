Quick Take | Whose heritage is it?

We are quick to proclaim pride in our heritage, but are slow in preserving it. This is particularly true in the national capital, one of the few in the world with more than two millenniums of built history. An exasperated Supreme Court recently directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to instruct all stations to protect heritage structures from encroachment, theft, mutilation and vandalism. The bench warned of personal liability if the order went unheeded. A parliamentary committee recently noted that though the Archaeological Survey claims more than a third of the culture ministry’s budget, its responsibility has also grown as India now ranks sixth globally with 44 Unesco World Heritage Sites. We need a more holistic effort—not just to protect, but also to kindle citizens’ ownership in conservation efforts.