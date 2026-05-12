Quick Take | Smarter fight against heat

A recent statistical snapshot served as a stark reminder of India’s unprecedented struggle against heatwaves. On April 27, air quality monitoring platform AQI counted the top 50 cities suffering from abnormal heat to be in India. We cannot blame the extremes on the slow grind of climate change alone. Studies show that human activity, especially uninformed techniques constructing urban heat islands, is a major culprit. Now, a global study published in Nature Communications has shown that the most desirable weapons against heatwaves—shady trees—are poorly distributed in areas they are needed the most. Building norms in large urban areas must be re-visited when the ongoing census throws up comprehensive housing data. And trees must be planted where they make the biggest difference.