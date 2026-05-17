Quick Take | Peekaboo appliances

Smart appliances promise comfort, but they may also turn homes into silent surveillance zones. Today’s ‘smart’ televisions, thermostats, doorbells, speakers, kitchen appliances and smartphones stay constantly connected to the web. In fact, average American households in 2025 reportedly had more than 17 web-linked devices. That convenience comes with risks. Hidden microphones and cameras can quietly capture conversations, habits and personal details, often without users fully understanding how. US lawmakers are now pushing the ‘Spy Fridge’ Bill to make companies disclose the presence of cameras or microphones in these devices before people buy them. India, where fears over digital snooping already run deep, must strengthen safeguards and accountability lest smart home appliances become sneaky.