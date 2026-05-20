Quick Take | Play the long game

It’s not just north London that erupted in celebration on Tuesday as Arsenal won the English Premier League after 22 years. Street parties were held all over the world. The club counts the presidents of Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia and Gambia among its most prominent fans in Africa. In India, its celebrity fans include cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag as well as actor Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, on Thursday, five clubs will have a chance to win the Indian Super League on the season’s last match-day. When the league gets over, the Indian clubs would do well to learn from a couple of Arsenal’s institutional approaches—sticking with a manager even under adversity and nurturing fan bases all over. Consequential measures that are rare in Indian football today.