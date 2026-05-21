Quick Take | One world, one defence

The post-pandemic world remains perennially on a knife’s edge. On Wednesday, an Air France flight headed to the US was redirected to Canada after it was determined that a passenger aboard was from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is facing travel restrictions due to a fresh outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus. The same day, while noting that the risk of a pandemic was low, the UN warned that the strain, which has claimed at least 131 lives, is moving fast. Not long ago, the world was fixated on a cruise liner struck by hantavirus. The uncoordinated responses from different nations reveal that we have not learnt the biggest lesson from the Covid19 catastrophe. Global health emergencies need countries to come together—what affects one could soon affect another.