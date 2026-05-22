Quick Take | Cosmic ambitions

While the world ogles at the prospect of the world’s richest billionaire becoming a trillionaire after SpaceX’s proposed $1.75-trillion debut on the US stock market next month, more sensational details have come to light through the company’s prospectus. First, the company’s loss in 2025 amounted to about half the whole year’s allocation for India’s rural jobs scheme. Second, Elon Musk will be showered with even more shares than when the stock lists if his company can establish “a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants”. Third, the company aims to manufacture on the moon and Mars, and even mine asteroids. Before the final frontier is irreversibly privatised, all nations must urgently come together to set the norms for the next phase of space missions.