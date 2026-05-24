Quick Take | Ghost gun gap

What happens when the law finally catches up, but technology has already moved ahead? That question now confronts Colorado, US, where Governor Jared Polis has signed a law expanding penalties for illegal gun manufacturing to include weapons made through 3D printers. The move targets the growing spread of 'ghost guns', firearms without serial numbers that are almost impossible to trace. Earlier laws focused on traditional gun-making methods, but cheap printers and downloadable blueprints have changed the game. India may not yet face the problem, though the warning signs are visible. Today’s crude katta could easily become tomorrow’s untraceable plastic weapon. Indian law must equip itself to clearly define and regulate that shift.