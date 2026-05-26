Quick Take | Tangled wires

Imagine being stuck in a wobbly cage hundreds of feet above ground for hours—with no idea about when rescue might arrive. In India, such panic has been experienced not only by the 320-odd tourists who were stuck in cable cars at Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Monday—it’s a worryingly regular occurrence across the country. Ropeway troubles have been reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Parwanoo in 2021, Uttarakhand’s Nainital in 2023 and Gujarat’s Pavagadh in 2025. It’s clear what the state authorities have to do: regularly inspect the rides for upkeep and ensure help is at hand in the case of a snag. Beyond this, we must learn management lessons from the world’s highest and longest cable car system in Bolivia’s La Paz, which transports at least 200,000 commuters every day.