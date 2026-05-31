Quick Take | Cultural collusion

When actor Ananya Panday performed a Bharatanatyam-inspired sequence in her latest film Chand Mera Dil, purist cultural commentators reacted with visible dismay online. Many argued the performance turned a sacred classical tradition into stylised spectacle, detached from its spiritual and artistic depth. The backlash reflects wider cultural anxieties in modern India. Younger audiences are increasingly shaped by global digital culture, where visual intensity, speed and glamour dominate popular entertainment. Classical dance, by contrast, asks for patience, discipline and emotional inwardness developed over years of practice. The debate around Panday’s performance ultimately points to a growing divide between the spiritual refinement of traditional Indian art and the commercial sensuality shaping contemporary popular culture.