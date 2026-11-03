Quick Take

Quick Take | Road to development

Indian politicians and bureaucrats need to see administration beyond tokenism and realise that lives are depending on it
Screensnip from the video doing rounds on the internet. The access to a local hospital in the Pallapu Dungada hamlet was cut off owing to heavy rains
Screensnip from the video doing rounds on the internet. The access to a local hospital in the Pallapu Dungada hamlet was cut off owing to heavy rains(Photo | X.com)
Updated on

India is damned by the tyranny of totals. Given the country’s breadth, its top-line numbers often seem impressive. But the daily lived reality for lakhs of Indians is comparable with the hard-scrabble conditions in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. The gleaming top was recently pierced by the video of Janni Sukaramma, who was walking a 7-km path in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district to a hospital with her ailing 12-year-old daughter on her shoulder. The heart-rending story brought to light the fact that the road, cleared years ago to be built with central funds, is still a rugged path. Recent floods have made the conditions worse. Politicians and bureaucrats boasting about funds allocated for welfare and infrastructure projects must be made accountable for the works delayed.

X