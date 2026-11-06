Quick Take | What's the word?

It's that time of the year when linguists have a hearty laugh at the cost of pouting purists. While coming out with the first word-of-the-year pick this season, Scrabble-friendly Collins dictionary plumped for ‘mogging’, defined as upstaging someone else in appearance. Gen Z members might have voted for an entry that didn’t make the cut—unc, short for uncle, used to describe an older, out-of-touch person. Dictionary.com, on the other hand, has picked ‘maxxing’, triggered by the soaring currency for looksmaxxing and booksmaxxing. Let’s suggest our own pick for the year: pebbling. It’s a kind of share-maxxing used by all generations in recent years—to some people’s delight and others’ disturbance. Can you mog others and guess what the term means in this context?