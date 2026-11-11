Quick Take | Blame it on gridlock

If you thought it was ridiculous of the Indian cricket team to blame their late arrival for a T20 International match against England this July on barmy traffic in balmy Southampton, you will probably guffaw at some American lawmakers’ claim this week. Some of the 11 Democrats who missed voting to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth, resulting in the motion failing 211-204 in the lower chamber of US Congress, blamed it on traffic woes in Washington DC. If any policymaker refused to consider that an on-road gridlock in one city on one given day could affect the fortunes of a whole nation, they should have a rethink. It should also remind us that there is no alternative to having a reliable, well-networked public transport system.