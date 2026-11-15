Quick Take | Speeding at sea

Haryana motorist Anujeet Shivam last week discovered a pending e-challan for his SUV driving on the Yamuna Expressway at 101 kilometre per hour, exceeding the speed limit by a whole kilometre. The payable fine was ₹2,000. But what took his breath away was the marked location of his vehicle: in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Apparently, a technical glitch had turned missing location data into zero degrees latitude and longitude. So, a car speeding on a highway in Uttar Pradesh was somehow found in the middle of the high seas. Before penalising motorists for even a single kilometre over the speed limit, smart highway cameras should first get their geography right.