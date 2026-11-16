Quick Take | Fauna not a prop

While giving in to the pressure of posting trending videos, Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu took a wild turn. The VCK leader posted a video of his car chasing a black leopard in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Wildlife conservationists rightly took the minister to task for disturbing fauna for the sake of attracting a few eyeballs. Unfortunately, it’s not a first for politicians in India. Maharashtra’s BJP legislator Ganesh Naik claimed to have kept leopard and deer cubs in his possession before becoming a minister. Madhya Pradesh’s Congress MLA Babu Jandel was filmed celebrating a birthday with a black snake coiled around his neck. Politicians of all stripes should avoid using wildlife as clickbait.