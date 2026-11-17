In more ways than one, the US tells the world what not to do. Measles has again officially become endemic in the country, 26 years after it was declared free of the viral disease. Infections have risen to more than 7,700, with 13 deaths—the highest in nearly four decades. The reason can be laid at the door of Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has given contradictory messages on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. India has a long-running, well-laid vaccination campaign with various aids for new parents, including colourful cards that need to be punched for vaccine doses given under the universal immunisation programme. The trouble lies in poor awareness. Clear and constant messaging at the time of delivery is the answer.