It could be argued that India was a made-for-camera country even before Instagram was a figment of its founders’ imagination. The Bombay High Court’s reprimand of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday for sprucing up only the commercial capital’s downtown areas for the British prince and princess’s private visit was on the mark. But such selective clean-up isn’t new in India—the allegation can be levelled at administrations around the country, all the time. Whenever there’s a global jamboree in town, green screens and blue panels spring up along pathways that afford a view of the ramshackle reality of the country’s have-nots. We must transform this deep embarrassment apparent in window-dressing into a strong urge for cleaning and tidying our cities for our own sake. Only then can Bharat be swachh before it becomes viksit.