First, we campaign for years to address a problem. Laws are enacted and fines written into rules for contravening them. And then we find that despite all the pious intentions, the fines are not collected. It’s one way to send years of policy-making down the drain. And that’s exactly what has happened to the fines prescribed for polluting the Yamuna. Not long after Chhath puja images highlighted a filthy, foaming river and the Supreme Court warned of fining states and Union territories for pollution, it has come to light that the Delhi administration has not yet collected almost ₹7 crore in fines levelled for violating rules in the eco-sensitive floodplains. Such apathy weakens punitive measures, which deter only when punishment is assured.