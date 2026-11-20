Body-language experts had a busy week as world leaders posed for group photos at various summits. None was parsed more closely than the lineups featuring Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Placement matters in the carefully choreographed world of diplomatic protocol and precedence. So eyebrows shot up when Xi appeared to show Putin a place farther to his left as Trump stood to his immediate right. Global balance was restored when the Russian leader appeared to the Chinese leader’s right on the next group photo. Leaders would do well to allow innovations to break such stiff conventions. By all indications, they need to make fresh efforts to win young hearts and minds the world over.