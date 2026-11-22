Indian music featured on two tech frontiers last week. First, the Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched 49 years ago, reached a distance of one light-day from Earth. Aboard it is a golden disc containing what Nasa administrators considered the world’s cultural capital—just in case the craft reaches aliens—including Kesarbai Kerkar’s ethereal bandish ‘Jaatkahanho’ in raag Bhairavi. Then Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest edition of the cult videogame that racked up sales of $3.8 billion within a day of release, was found blaring a 1982 Bangla disco classic, ‘Aaj Shanibar’ (Today is Saturday), sung by Rupa Biswas, on an in-game radio station. Mankind isn’t in a hurry to send another spacecraft to the outer edges of our galaxy. But smart in-game placement of advisories aimed at Gen Alpha can hit the right minds through the right medium.