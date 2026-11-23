Filmdom has descended on Goa again. The 57th International Film Festival of India is scheduled to screen more than 230 films over eight days, including 159 works from 86 countries and 76 films in 18 Indian languages. While the fest draws thousands of visitors every year, it has failed yet in meaningfully boosting another labour-intensive industry: tourism. Tour operators in Udaipur will tell you they are still eating off Europeans’ interest in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, which was partly shot in the city. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel of 2012 had a similar effect on heritage train travel in Rajasthan. As India struggles to raise foreign tourist arrivals to match its potential, a successful film franchise placed in a corner of incredible India can do wonders.