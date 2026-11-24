It could be said that the right to protest was upheld in the high court of global sport on Tuesday. Senegal were restored as the Africa Cup of Nations champions by the court of arbitration for sport. Though the Lions of Teranga beat the Atlas Lions 1-0 in a chaotic final in January, they were stripped of the title for walking out in the middle. The world could see on their TV screens that Senegal were protesting blatant refereeing bias towards the hosts Morocco, something other nations had also alleged during the tournament. The most ridiculous offence was Moroccan players, ball boys and sideline staff repeatedly trying to ‘steal’ towels from opposing goalkeepers to unsettle them. It’s time for the Moroccans to finally throw in the towel.