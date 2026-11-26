A Madhya Pradesh district’s idea to go where the problem lies should be appreciated. The authorities in Sagar district have begun stationing medical teams outside liquor shops to conduct voluntary health screenings of regular drinkers. So far, so innovative. The graver problem lies elsewhere. Sagar doesn’t feature among the state’s five largest liquor-consuming districts. However, the state has one of the highest shares of unlicensed liquor consumption, for which the health hazards are far higher. A national survey conducted in 2018-19 also showed a high incidence of substance abuse in the state. Trouble is, there is no legitimate selling point for such inebriants where help can be offered. It needs steady community awareness campaigns and medical help in the most-affected districts.