As another election season is drawing near in the badlands of north India, more cars are being made bulletproof. Politicians and tycoons are fitting out their vehicles to make them impervious to bullets. There can be a lesson for the owners of such cars from Brazil, where rising gang violence and gun ownership pushed hundreds of car owners to such decisions in recent decades. But as the number of armoured cars grew in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the attackers resorted to a new tactic. They would tap the bulletproof window and point a gun at the next car’s hapless driver. The question is, faced with such a choice, whether our politicians will be able to roll on with blood on their hands.