Quick Take | Adults at play

American culture writer Kat Rosenfield’s recent criticism of the Western boom in toy collecting among adults raises questions about who gets to use spaces meant for children. More adults are buying Disney merchandise, Funko Pops and collectibles for nostalgia and comfort amid modern life’s pressures. Companies are following their spending power, increasingly tailoring toys and theme parks to adults. Meanwhile, families struggling with childcare and living costs risk being priced out, leaving their children with fewer opportunities to enjoy attractions designed for them. Must adult nostalgia come at the expense of childhood? Tokyo’s Akihabara shopping hub gives an option. It offers a distinct outlet for adults, without crowding out spaces meant for children.