Quick Take | Staying fit together

In a fresh twist to an age-old prescription for a durable marriage, it seems that couples who exercise together may also build stronger relationships. A study led by Ashlyn Mildenhall of Brigham Young University, published in the journal Family Relations, found that exercising together was associated with better communication, effective conflict resolution and lower marital conflict. The study analysed data from 1,693 young married couples in the US, finding positive marital outcomes among those who exercised together than among those who exercised individually. While the findings do not establish cause and effect, they suggest that shared physical activity could have benefits beyond fitness. As couple counselling gains ground in India, exercising together could be a simple intervention with a double dividend. Meanwhile, as India grows older, understanding what motivates senior citizens to stay physically active deserves equal attention.