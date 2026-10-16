Quick Take | Fly back to the future

Amid a lot of gases hissing on stage, the world’s richest man on Thursday claimed a first that is not his to claim. Elon Musk’s Tesla showed off a ‘flying car’—a Roadster fitted with gas thrusters that went upside-down along a curved ramp before taking a short aerial flip to land on all-fours. Japanese startup SkyDrive demonstrated a manned electric flying car way back in 2020. At least half a dozen other auto majors have also zeroed in on them as the next shiny thing. The Indian minister of road transport has, ironically, even promised flying buses. But before they take off from India’s potholed roads, let’s push our governments to redouble their support for mass transit systems. For now, let’s keep our eyes focused on the ground.