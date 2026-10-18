Quick Take | Unwired dimension

Imagine sending a secret code, or password, through the air using a laser beam, without cables or internet. India successfully demonstrated this technology last month. It is called Quantum Key Distribution, a highly secure way to share secret keys and detect if anyone tries to intercept them. The military can send secret codes to soldiers in high mountains or ships at sea safely anywhere a laser can point. India’s next leap is sending quantum satellites to help beam laser signals through space without fading, bending or the Earth’s curvature blocking it. The real joy? A faster, “unhackable” national network without tearing up roads to lay cables—a quantum leap our roads can celebrate!